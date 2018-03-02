Former Railroad Commissioner Pushed Inspections, Replacement

Texas gas industry regulation is tougher than it used to be, according to a former official who oversaw the business. (Published Friday, March 2, 2018)

Dallas neighbors have growing concerns now about safety and property values as Atmos Energy replaces gas lines to 2,800 customers in a northwest Dallas area where gas service has been shut down for at least three weeks.

The area bounded by Northwest Highway, Lakemont Drive, Walnut Hill Lane and Webb Chapel Road includes the Midway Hollow neighborhood where 1950s homes are rapidly being replaced with big new ones.

Real estate writer Candy Evans said the spring season has just begun for home buyers.

"They're going to want to sleep at night and not be afraid to turn their stove on," she said.

The "Disney Streets" neighborhood several miles north of Midway Hollow is also under an evacuation order because of gas leaks.

"I think the scope of this is what's scaring me, because we're seeing problems in other parts of the city," Evans said.

Former Texas Railroad Commissioner Michael Willaims said Atmos deserves credit for the large leak detection and pipe replacement program it has undertaken.

"It's necessity, they have a very, very vigilant and robust inspection program," Williams said.

Williams, an attorney, served 12 years as a Texas railroad commissioner. He supported 2011 improvements in natural gas utility regulations after a series of fatal explosions.

"We wanted the natural gas system across the state to more frequently do leak surveys and more regularly replace and maintain their systems," Williams said.

The new program required replacement of pipes with a leak rate greater than 7.5 percent to be replaced by 2013 and others to be replaced later.

"The entire program required them to do more leak surveys than they have been required to do in the past and that they did on their own in the past, and identify, remove and replace their equipment including service lines, but also large mains, in a more frequent fashion than they had done in the past," Williams said.

A gas leak on Espanola Drive is believed to be the cause of an explosion that killed a 12-year-old girl a week ago. The street is part of the current gas line replacement area.

Atmos officials said leaks in the area only became a sufficient for line replacement after record February rain caused unusual soil problems.

Williams said current Texas Railroad Commission officials will verify those claims.

Midway Hollow builder Nathan Draper is completing a 3,800-square-foot home in Midway Hollow listed at $965,000.

"There's just been an amazing amount of turnover in the neighborhood," Draper said.

His new construction is right beside an older 1,080-square-foot home listed at $379,000.

Draper said the massive gas pipe replacement should make buyers feel more comfortable about the neighborhood instead of scaring them away.

"Something bad happened. Atmos came in and resolved it and made it better than the surrounding areas," Draper said.

About those surrounding areas, Williams said neighbors should know that leak inspection is more aggressive than in the past.

"That system is a much, much safer system today than it was in 2010 when this conversation began," he said.

Williams is now an instructor and leader in residence at the University of North Texas at Dallas.