Former President of Mexico Talks Politics and President Trump

The former president of Mexico was in Dallas Sunday night. Vicente Fox has been among the most vocal opponents of President Trump and his plan to build a wall between the United States and Mexico. (Published Monday, Feb. 19, 2018)

Fox agreed to speak with NBC 5 at a fundraiser in Oak Cliff.

He says that country’s next leader should continue to build a relationship with the U.S. but should also stand firm and not tolerate insults by President Trump.

Fox received a warm welcome at Mercado 369 on Sunday evening.

He is raising money for Centro Fox youth education programs benefiting personal leadership-building programs for children in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Fox is also on a book signing tour for his new book ‘Let’s Move On: Beyond Fear and False Prophets.’

Fox, who was Mexico’s president from 2000 to 2006, has often been critical of Mr. Trump’s campaign promise to build a wall along the Southern border, often using profanity to say plain and simple: Mexico will not pay for the wall.

“This is incredible that this nation, this leading nation, the leader of the world isolates itself. This is stupid,” said Fox. “This is the worst thing that this nation can do. We need United States leadership throughout the world. The United States, I love, I feel proud of it, I think should be a great leader around the world but this disruptor, this stupid idea in the mind of Trump that he thinks that criminals and rapists come out of Mexico and he’s offended up and this idea of building a wall, a useless wall, through a wasted money of U.S. taxpayers because Mexico jamas ever, never will pay for that ‘f’ wall.”

When it comes to the country’s presidential election in July, Fox says it’s vital for Mexicans and the U.S. especially when it comes to the North American Free Trade Agreement between the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Fox supports Jose Antonio Meade of Mexico’s ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party for president.

He calls leftist and populist candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador who currently leads the polls in Mexico wrong and dangerous for Mexico.

Fox will speak about his new book at a luncheon at events at the Belo Mansion and at the University of Texas at Dallas on Monday.