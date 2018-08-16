Former President George H.W. Bush is welcoming a new member of the family: a yellow Labrador retriever named "Sully." (Published Tuesday, June 26, 2018)

Former President George H.W. Bush is the ultimate dog dad -- with the matching socks to prove it.

Sully is his service dog that he got in June and on Thursday Bush showed off his socks with the face of the yellow Labrador retriever.

A picture was posted to Sully's Instagram with Bush donning presidential slippers and the blue statement socks.

Sully is definitely a good boy -- he can open doors, pick up items and summon help, but that "more than anything else the dog will be a wonderful companion," aide Evan Sisley said.