ST. PAUL, MN - SEPTEMBER 02: Former President George H.W. Bush (L) and former first lady Barbara Bush (C) point from their seats on day two of the Republican National Convention (RNC) at the Xcel Energy Center on September 2, 2008 in St. Paul, Minnesota. The GOP will nominate U.S. Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) as the Republican choice for U.S. President on the last day of the convention. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Former President George H.W. Bush has been admitted to a Houston area hospital after contracting an infection that spread to his blood.

A statement from the Former President's office says that Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Sunday morning and is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering.

His office said they will be issuing additional information as needed.

