Jury to Return Monday in Retrial of Former Mesquite Officer

Former Mesquite Officer's Fate Now Up to Jury After Retrial

The fate of a former Mesquite police officer is now in the hands of a jury for the second time. Derick Wiley is facing aggravated assault for shooting an unarmed man in the back in 2017.

The jury got the case a little after 5 p.m. Friday. They were dismissed just after 8:30 p.m. and ask to return at 9 a.m. Monday morning.

The encounter between former officer Derick Wiley and Lyndo Jones in November 2017 lasted less than a minute. Wiley thought Jones stole a truck, he in fact owned, and shot him twice, claiming he feared for his life.

"He wasn't acting reasonable, he wasn't acting rational, that's why he didn't hear Lyndo Jones say no, no don't shoot," said prosecutor Jason Fine.

Wiley lost his job - now the jury must decide if he should lose his freedom.

"Sending a verdict of guilty in this case does not send a message that you are anti-police," Fine said.

"You can't make every single police officer that has to use the gun responsible and pay the price for doing their job that they're trained to do, said Kathy Lowthorp, a defense Attorney.

Both sides were allowed 30 minutes each to wrap up the week-long retrial that put both Jones and Wiley on the stand.

Much of the final day was spent on Dr. Ron Martinelli, a former detective and forensic criminologist who specializes in police policy. He analyzed Wiley's body cam video for the defense and said his actions appeared consistent with training.

"He sees something he thinks is threatening and he automatically draws his gun. That drawing of the gun and that point is rear brain memory," Martinelli said.

Martinelli said he literally wrote the book on de-escalation and testified to at least three times he said Wiley used it.

"Now you see him physically de-escalate by using verbal commands," he remarked while analyzing the video.

Because of his close ties to law enforcement, the state questioned his objectivity. In their closing arguments, attorneys reiterated their belief that Wiley's actions were unjustified.

"His life was not on the line. He overreacted, he panicked and Lyndo almost lost his life," Fine said.

If jurors don't reach a verdict soon, they could be sent home until Monday.

If convicted, Wiley could face up to 99 years in prison.

In addition to this criminal case, Jones has a pending civil lawsuit against Wiley and the city of Mesquite.