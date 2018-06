A former nurse who is already under indictment for capital murder in Collin County is now under indictment for capital murder in Dallas County.

A Dallas County grand jury returned a capital murder indictment Tuesday morning for 45-year old Billy Chemirmir.

Chemirmir was arrested in March for a murder in Frisco and for trying to smother a Plano woman with a pillow.

