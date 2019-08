Philadelphia Eagles v Cincinnati Bengals CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 04: Cincinnati Bengals great Cedric Benson greets the crowd before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Paul Brown Stadium on December 4, 2016 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Bengals defeated the Eagles 32-14. (Photo by John Grieshop/Getty Images)

Former Texas Longhorns running back Cedric Benson has passed away, per multiple reports.

Benson, 36, was reportedly one of two people who died in a motorcycle accident Saturday night in Austin.

Austin emergency officials told the Austin American-Statesman that they are investigating the crash in the 5600 block Mount Bonnell Road after 10 p.m. Saturday and had information that Benson and a passenger were killed.

For more on this story, visit Dallas Morning News.