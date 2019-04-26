A former music teacher from Irving is facing a new allegation of indecency with a child after a 9-year-old says he, for years, touched her inappropriately in the classroom.

Edmund Charles Barrera, a former teacher at Irving Independent School District's Lee Britain Elementary School, was fired by the district in 2018 after a 10-year-old girl said he, during class-time over a period of several years, repeatedly touched her genitalia over her clothing.

In the latest incident, a 9-year-old made a similar claim. The Irving Police Department filed an additional charge of indecency with a child and arrested Barrera.

It is not clear if Barrera, who is free after posting bond, has obtained an attorney.

"Irving ISD is committed to the safety of our students and expect all staff to adhere to the highest ethical practices and conduct," the district said in a statement Friday. "We are aware of the arrest of former Britain Elementary School music teacher Edmund Barrera. Mr. Eduardo Barrera has not been an employee of the district for more than a year and has not had access to any district campus."

Irving police are encouraging parents to speak with their children about the dangers of inappropriate contact. Any parent who feels their child may have been touched inappropriately is urged to report the matter to law enforcement.

District administration continues to cooperate with the ongoing police investigation. Any further information about this matter or questions should be directed to the Irving Police Department at 972-273-1010.