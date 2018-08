Former Fort Worth State Representative Bill Carter died Aug. 2 at 89.

Carter served in the Texas House in the 91st District from 1984-2003.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday Aug. 7, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Greenwood Funeral Home in Fort Worth.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 8, at the same location.



