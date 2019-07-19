The city of Fort Worth cannon hire a new chief for at least 14 days thanks to a temporary restraining order granted Friday during a hearing on behalf of fired chief Joel Fitzgerald.

Friday afternoon a judge granted the TRO requested by Fitzgerald's attorneys that delays the city's ability to bring on board a permanent chief until his case can be publicy heard.

Fitzgerald contends he was fired in May because he discovered the city fabricated compliance with federal regulations and that there was no evidence of any misconduct.

The city, in a statement after his termination, said he showed an "increasing lack of good judgment."

Target Reveals New Wheelchair-Friendly Halloween Costumes

The new outfits have a more comfortable fit for wheelchair users and include wheelchair accessories. (Published Thursday, July 18, 2019)

A date for the public hearing has not yet been set.