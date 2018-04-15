Former first lady Barbara Bush attends day two of the Republican National Convention (RNC) at the Xcel Energy Center on September 2, 2008 in St. Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Former First Lady Barbara Bush is in 'failing health' according to a statement from a family spokesperson released on Sunday.

Mrs. Bush, 92, has had a series of hospitalizations over the past few years.

"After consulting her family and doctors, Mrs. Bush has decided not to seek additional medical treatment and will instead focus on comfort care," the statement said.

She is reportedly surrounded by family and appreciates the kind messages and prayers she is receiving.

Barbara Bush is the 37th First Lady of the United States while her husband, George H. W. Bush, was President. She was also the 33rd Second Lady of the United States during her husband's term as vice president. The two have been married since 1945. The couple has six children, including former President George W. Bush.

During her time as First Lady, Barbara Bush focused on literacy and continued her efforts after her time at the White House.

She was the first First Lady to throw out a pitch to open the baseball season when she threw out the first pitch at a Texas Rangers game when they were partially owned by her son, George.

At age 92, Mrs. Bush is the oldest-living First Lady.