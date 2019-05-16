Former Employee Sues the City of Fort Worth

A man who says the city of Fort Worth fired him for exposing security problems has filed a whistleblower lawsuit. (Published 36 minutes ago)

A man who says the city of Fort Worth fired him for exposing security problems has filed a whistleblower lawsuit.

William Birchett was an IT employee for the city. He says he was fired after notifying the city of what he says were major issues.

First, Birchett claims he figured out hackers had stolen more than $500,000 from the city.

He also says he discovered that employee medical information and personal information, like social security numbers were exposed.

The suit also claims people who should not have had access to an FBI crime database were given access.

"He was was terminated within 90 of the time period he made this specific report to dps," said Stephen Kennedy, Birchett's attorney.

In a statement - the city says it's ready to defend itself, saying in part...

"The lawsuit involves an employee who was responsible for data security and was terminated for failure to follow management direction and do the things reasonably necessary to get us in compliance."

The city says Birchett gave DPS "misinformation" about the crime database.

The city does confirm that a person was able to redirect hundreds of thousands of dollars in city money, but that there are new safeguards now in place.

