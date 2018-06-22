Former Dallas Cowboy Joseph Randle Sentenced to Probation

Former Dallas Cowboy Joseph Randle was sentenced to five years probation by a Kansas judge, according to KSNW.

Randle, the troubled Cowboys' former backup, was found guilty of a number of chargers, including aggravated battery and criminal threat in April of 2017.

He hit three people with his car while leaving a party.

His probation can be terminated after 36 months for good behavior.

The judge also ordered him to pay $3,000 in restitution and gave him a curfew, which runs from midnight to 6 a.m., according to KSNW.

Prosecutors said Randle has several other pending cases.

For two he pleaded "guilty" to misdemeanors; the other two he pleaded "no contest" to felonies.

He is expected to be sentenced for those on Aug. 17, 2018.