Former Dallas Cowboy Joseph Randle Sentenced to Probation - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Former Dallas Cowboy Joseph Randle Sentenced to Probation

By Charles Nichelson

Published 52 minutes ago | Updated 48 minutes ago

    AP
    file photo mugshot

    Former Dallas Cowboy Joseph Randle was sentenced to five years probation by a Kansas judge, according to KSNW.

    Randle, the troubled Cowboys' former backup, was found guilty of a number of chargers, including aggravated battery and criminal threat in April of 2017.

    He hit three people with his car while leaving a party.

    His probation can be terminated after 36 months for good behavior.

    The judge also ordered him to pay $3,000 in restitution and gave him a curfew, which runs from midnight to 6 a.m., according to KSNW.

    Prosecutors said Randle has several other pending cases.

    For two he pleaded "guilty" to misdemeanors; the other two he pleaded "no contest" to felonies.

    He is expected to be sentenced for those on Aug. 17, 2018.

      

