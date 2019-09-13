Former Dallas City Councilman Sues City Over Housing Project - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Former Dallas City Councilman Sues City Over Housing Project

By Ken Kalthoff

Published 36 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    Former Dallas City Council Member Philip Kingston, a Dallas attorney, is suing the City of Dallas on behalf of the developers of a downtown housing project.

    The lawsuit claims the city stalled reimbursement of subsidies for affordable housing units and that a partnership of Hamilton Properties and CitySquare renovated the former Atmos Energy complex, between Harwood, St.Paul, Wood and Jackson streets, with 107 units set aside for tenants making 60% or less of the area's median income.

    The lawsuit claims the developers have suffered $7.9 million in damages because the city has failed to provide reimbursement from a Tax Increment Financing District for those units.

    The City of Dallas of did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

