Former Dallas City Councilman Sues City Over Housing Project

Former Dallas City Council Member Philip Kingston, a Dallas attorney, is suing the City of Dallas on behalf of the developers of a downtown housing project.

The lawsuit claims the city stalled reimbursement of subsidies for affordable housing units and that a partnership of Hamilton Properties and CitySquare renovated the former Atmos Energy complex, between Harwood, St.Paul, Wood and Jackson streets, with 107 units set aside for tenants making 60% or less of the area's median income.

The lawsuit claims the developers have suffered $7.9 million in damages because the city has failed to provide reimbursement from a Tax Increment Financing District for those units.

The City of Dallas of did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ohio Woman Cleared of Murder Charges for Newborn