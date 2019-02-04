Former Collin County Teacher Charged With Indecency

A former Collin County elementary school teacher is charged with indecency with a child after an accusation by a former student, authorities say.

Alberto Alcivar Rosales was jailed Friday with bail set at $25,000, The Dallas Morning News first reported.

Alcivar, 53, had worked for four years as a bilingual teacher at McClendon Elementary School in the Community Independent School District until June 2018, administrators said.

The Community ISD Police Department learned of allegations made Jan. 26 by a student who reported inappropriate sexual contact by a former teacher, the district said in an email.

"This incident is very troubling, and the alleged reprehensible acts of this individual do not in any way align with the values or character of Community ISD," the district said in an email. "We are in the business of taking care of children and our first priority is always the safety of all students. We will continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement and the legal process."

The district said no further information would be immediately released due to the ongoing police investigation.

Counselors were available to meet with concerned students.

The Dallas Morning News reported Alcivar's LinkedIn profile listed past work experience in the Garland ISD and teacher workshops. Garland ISD officials have not immediately responded to NBC 5's requests for comment.

Anyone with information that can help with the investigation is asked to call Community ISD police at 972-843-6469.