Former Cedar Hill Teacher Stands Trial for 2016 FW Murders

The trial of a former Cedar Hill teacher accused of killing two of his neighbors in 2016 began Tuesday. (Published Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019)

Cary Heath is charged with capital murder, after he allegedly beat and shot to death Daniel Haros and Phillip Garcia in Fort Worth.

Haros' sister, Cassandra Haros, took the stand Tuesday morning as her 911 call from the night of the incident played in court. Haros told prosecutors she stepped outside and saw Heath near one of the bodies.

"He turned, he turned to me and said, 'What do you have a problem, you are in my yard,'" Haros said.

Heath's defense team called Haros' initially incorrect recollection of what Heath was wearing into question.

"This is a drastic contrast in what you just described," one of Heath's attorney's said, showing Haros a photo of Heath.

According to prosecutors, Heath was able to dump the rifle used in the killing in Lake Whitney when police mistakenly arrested the wrong suspect.

Heath's neighbor and friend Andres Licea also testified Tuesday. The night of the incident, Licea had hosted a Halloween party that Heath and his wife attended. Moments after the gunfire, Licea testified Heath returned to his home and told him he had just killed someone.

"He ran up the stairs and gave his baby to my wife and told my wife this is. I think that's what he said, 'This is the last time I'm seeing my baby, I just killed two people,'" Licea said.

Day two of the trial continues Wednesday morning in Tarrant County Court. Prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty, if convicted Heath could face a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

