Foreclosed Property in White Settlement Becomes Housing for Vets and Military

By NBC 5 News

Published 2 hours ago

    NBC 5 News

    A foreclosed, vacant property in White Settlement, has undergone a transformation for good.

    The Heritage Manor Apartments will provide affordable housing for veterans and military members as well as low and moderate income families.

    Carl Wiesendanger, a veteran, says he and his wife were homeless before they found an apartment at Heritage Manor.

    "My wife knew this place, she was born in White Settlement. She remembers this place being rundown quite a bit and they closed down for quite a while... they did an excellent job in here. We love our apartment," said Wiesendanger.

    The apartments are near the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth.

    The redevelopment was made possible by a joint effort of Housing Channel and The Home Depot Foundation's Veteran Housing Grant.


