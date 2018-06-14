Rentals Provided to Drivers Affected by Takata Recall

Lincoln is offering to pay for the use of a rental vehicle as a means of alternate transportation if its customer has been told their airbag parts aren’t available for their vehicle. (Published 1 minute ago)

When Sharon Austry learned her Lincoln was a part of the Takata airbag recall, she thought the airbag parts would be available in a matter of weeks.

"Until remedy parts become available, do not allow anyone to sit in the first row passenger seat," her notice stated.

But nearly two years later the parts are still unavailable.

Austry said Ford, the parent company of Lincoln, declined her request for a loaner car on more than one occasion, and that’s when she called the NBC 5 Responds team.

Ford first told us they didn't have record of Austry calling their customer service line. The company said "Ford may be able to provide loaner vehicles to customers in certain instances...Ford does have some parts available now for some repairs... We are working with our suppliers to expedite parts as quickly as possible."

But after our first story aired, Ford agreed to provide Austry with a rental car.



We're now learning she's he’s not alone.

The company recently sent out a notice to consumers: ”Lincoln is offering to pay for the use of a rental vehicle as a means of alternate transportation…Your dealership is authorized to provide you a rental vehicle…”

Ford confirmed to NBC 5 that anyone who was told their parts are not available is eligible for a rental car.

Austry is applauding the automaker for what she calls a good move.

The rental cars do come with some guidelines:

• Drivers can rent up to $45 per day.

• Fuel and insurance are not included.

• Rentals are only to be used for personal transportation.

Owners should check with their dealerships or contact the Ford Customer Relationship Center in the U.S. at 866-436-7332 and in Canada at 800-565-3673.

