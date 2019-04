Flying pigs, lions, dragons and a marshmallow pit are a few of the attractions at Candytopia.

The immersive art gallery is set to open Friday in Dallas at The Hill on Walnut Hill Lane.

It's meant for touch, pictures and play.

Visitors of any age can wander through more than a dozen rooms with larger-than-life installations. Tickets are available at candytopia.com from $23 to $30.