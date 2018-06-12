For the First Time Ever, Texas Celebrates "Women Veterans Day"

Texas Senate Bill 805 passed last year, and it officially made June 12 “Women Veterans Day," Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

It’s a historic day in Texas.

For the first time ever, the state will honor women veterans.

Texas Senate Bill 805 passed last year, and it officially made June 12 “Women Veterans Day”.

State Representative Victoria Neave helped author the bill.

“Our state came together to support women veterans and thank them for their sacrifices,” said Neave.

Texas has more women veterans than any other state, with more than 170,000 women veterans.

“There’s so many heroic stories of women, but nobody knows about it. If we don’t ask, how will we ever know?” said Christie Campo, a North Texas veteran who served five years in the US Navy.

As of now, there is not a national holiday for Women Veteran’s Day.

However, women veterans NBC 5 spoke with hope that the holiday celebrated in Texas will soon become an official holiday in other states and the nation.

“If it passed here in Texas, why couldn’t it pass anywhere else? Why couldn’t it be at a national level?” said Campo.