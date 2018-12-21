They say working for the fire department is like working with family, and that couldn’t be more true for three Fort Worth siblings.

Samantha and Robert Spaeth graduated from the 83rd Fort Worth Fire Academy Friday. Their brother, Ryan, became a firefighter three years ago.

Samantha Spaeth, who used to work in sales, was one of six women graduating from the academy in this class – a record.

"I just want to be treated like everybody else,” she said. “Fireman. Firewoman. We're all firemen. Firefighters."

Of their roughly 950 firefighters, 24 are women.

"Many people ask if the door is opening for women in the fire service,” said Fort Worth Fire Chief Jim Davis. “The fact is the door is open. We have to do a better job getting people to take an interest in us and this career and come through that door."

Robert Spaeth, who served in the U.S. Army, said his mother encouraged him and his sister to apply.

Their mother worked in computer technology for the fire department.

"She just told us how much the firefighters love their lives and how much enjoy their work and encouraged us to check it out,” Robert Spaeth said.

Robert said their younger brother Ryan also encouraged them.

"I went and did a rideout with him,” Robert Spaeth said. “He convinced me to do it. I tried out and here I am."

All three siblings are now proud Fort Worth firefighters.

"I'm excited, excited to be a part of the department,” Samantha Spaeth said.

The three will begin working the same shift but at different fire stations.