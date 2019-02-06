2nd Video Surfaces of Carroll ISD Students Using Racial Slur

For the second time this school year, a video has surfaced of Carroll ISD students repeatedly using a racial slur. (Published 2 hours ago)

Video Surfaces of Carroll ISD Students Using Racial Slur for 2nd Time This School Year

What to Know Carroll ISD in Southlake is investigating after a video surfaced online of students using a racial slur.

A video of a similar nature appeared in late October.

A school district official said the students would face discipline, but would not go into specifics.

Southlake's Carroll ISD is dealing with another offensive video.

For the second time this school year, a video has surfaced of Carroll students repeatedly using a racial slur.

The school district became aware of the video on Tuesday evening, Carroll ISD assistant superintendent for board and community relations Julie Thannum said.

In the video, there are four students in the car singing along to a song, then repeating the racial slur multiple times.

Thannum said two of the teens in the car were Carroll ISD students, and she believed all of the teens in the car were under the age of 18.

She did not say what school the students attended, but that it involved two Carroll ISD campuses.

One of the students in the video has since apologized.

"I think an apology goes a long way," Thannum said. "Again, we are dealing with kids and dealing with a situation that sometimes they don't realize the implications of their actions and while it's not an excuse, an apology helps."

This comes just months after another offensive video surfaced.

The school district formed a diversity group, and made an effort to hold community meetings to discuss cultural awareness.

"My reaction to this last night was at first disbelief and then totally angry, totally angry… because so many people in this community have stepped up to make meaningful change and I knew that this just set us back," Southlake Mayor Laura Hill said.

Hill also wrote a lengthy Facebook post, that called on parents to "wake the heck up."

Thannum said the students would face consequences, but would not go into specifics of what they would be.