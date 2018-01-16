Flu Outbreak Forces School District to Cancel Class for a Week

A flu outbreak forced Bonham I.S.D. to close its campuses for a week. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018)

It isn't uncommon for a school to close because of the flu.

But one North Texas district is taking extra precautions.

Bonham I.S.D. in Fannin County had so many people out sick the district decided to close for a week.

Dr. Marvin Beaty is Bonham I.S.D.'s superintendent.

Viewer Video: Cars Drive Over Rocks on I-635 TEXpress

NBC 5 viewer Gerald Walker shared video of cars driving over rocks that were spilled across the Interstate 635 TEXpress lanes in Dallas. (Published Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018)

He says the normal absentee rate is three percent.

“Friday we had 7% absence rate. Today, it hit 14% and that scared me quite a bit,” Dr. Beaty said.

A spokesperson for the district says nearly 300 students and staff were out sick Tuesday. The district has about 1,900 students.

“I'm not really hugging people at school, touching them and we've been wiping down the desk between classes to keep everyones germs off of each other,” said Kylie Walker, a junior at Bonham High School where one in four teachers were out sick Tuesday.

“I think it’s a wise decision. These kids need to be away from each other,” said Kylie’s mother Heather Huffman.

Dr. Beaty says the decision to close came after he consulted with medical professionals.

Cameras Capture Violent Utah Shootout

Utah authorities have released dramatic dash camera video of a shootout on December 20 where more than 75 shots were exchanged on Interstate 15.



(Published Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018)

He’s hired a professional cleaning crew to disinfect the five schools in the district. The cost, he says, is about $5,000.

All after-school activities are canceled too.

Classes will resume Wednesday, January 24.