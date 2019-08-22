Flower Mound Preschool Seeing Double

Brodie and Cooper (outer two) are two-year-old twins and Brodie and Ryan (middle two) are also two-year-old twins.

Primrose School in Flower Mound is seeing double these days.

The school now has three sets of twins, one of which are teachers and one set of triplets.

Ben, Ryan and Mason are 3-year-old triplets.

"It's fun," said Shledon Connell, owner of the school. "Keeps the business going!"

The multiple sightings don’t stop with the kids, though. Rosalie and Rosa-Maria Lovin are twin teachers at the school.

The two say they have worked at the same place since they were 16 and wouldn't have it any other way.

"I like how when I see the twins together," Rosalie said. "When they are interacting with one another, it really reminds me of me and my sister when we were little."