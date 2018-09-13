Flower Mound PD Win Lip Sync Challenge

The Flower Mound Police Department won the USA Today Police Lipsync Challenge and no one is surprised.

The announcement was made on Sunday that Flower Mound PD brought home the win on their Facebook page after publishing a ‘thank you’ video to the people who voted.

Their video has had over 7 millions views and has amassed nearly 20K comments.

“Thank you so much for all of your votes! Flower Mound PD WON the USA TODAY Law Enforcement Lip Sync Challenge on Sept. 12. We appreciate all of your support in helping us take home the title!”