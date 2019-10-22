Dallas police arrested a Flower Mound high school teacher accused of indecency with a child.

James Larue Moore, 58, is charged with a second-degree felony for the alleged incident police said occurred five years ago at a private residence.

Moore is currently employed as a teacher at Flower Mound High School, police said, and investigators are concerned there may be additional victims.

At this time there has been no statement from the district.

Anyone with information about Moore is asked to call Detective Rodriguez or a supervisor with the Dallas Police Department's Child Exploitation Squad at 214-671-4200.