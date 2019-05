Flower Mound firefighter/paramedic Jordan Sewell proposed to Jennie Royer on the top of a fire truck, and she said yes!

The only bells ringing at the Flower Mound Fire Department's Station No. 1 recently were wedding bells.

Jennie Royer shared a video of her now-fiance Jordan Sewell getting down on one knee on top of the ladder truck.

What he said couldn't be heard over the motor of the fire truck, but after a kiss and hug, he said over her shoulder, "she said yes!" as family and friends cheered on.

She's a nurse, he's a firefighter/paramedic. So you could say it's a match made in first responder heaven.

Flower Mound FD Proposal