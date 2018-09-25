Flooding in Plano Destroys Dozens of Orchestra Instruments

Flooding over the weekend destroyed dozens of instruments used to introduce children to the art of music. (Published Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018)

The toll from torrential rain over the weekend is adding up.

Plano now says about $250,000 worth of damage was caused at Oak Point Park, which was packed with equipment for the city's annual balloon festival.

Lost in the floodwater were dozens of musical instruments owned by the Plano Symphony Orchestra.

Erin Stewart, president of the board of directors, said about 40 instruments were destroyed.

Bill Cosby Arrives to Court for Sentencing

Bill Cosby arrived at the Montgomery County Courthouse early Monday, where a judge will decide if the 81-year-old comedian will go to prison as a result of his sexual assault conviction. (Published Monday, Sept. 24, 2018)

She said the instruments were in waterproof bins, but the bins floated off when floodwater rose.

Twelve instruments were recovered and about 25, mostly string instruments, were lost.

Stewart said a trombone turned up more than a mile downstream.

Video Local Charity Gifts Disabled Veteran Accessible Home

"To see these instruments in the mud and know that they won't be able to be used anymore, that essentially they've gone from something that had a great purpose to being more or less trash is really sad," she said.

What makes it even worse, Stewart said, the instruments were part of a public outreach program called the "Petting Zoo," a place kids could touch, hear and play all types of instruments.

"My own children have been able to benefit from the instruments in the Petting Zoo, they all take violin lessons as a result of it," she said.

Last weekend's balloon festival -- canceled because of flooding -- was the first of many events the Petting Zoo was signed up for in the coming months.

Now, the orchestra needs to drum up donations -- fast.

Organizers are asking people to check their attics and garages for old instruments they don't use anymore.

They are especially in need of smaller-sized violins, cellos and violas. To donate an instrument, contact the Plano Symphony Orchestra.

Phone: 972-473-7262

Email: info@planosymphony.org

Address: 5236 Tennyson Parkway, Suite 200, Plano, TX 75024