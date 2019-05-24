Lakes and waterways across North Texas are bursting at the banks after days of heavy rain. Parks, boat ramps and entire lakes will be closed over the busy Memorial Day weekend.

Lake Worth, Grapevine Lake, Benbrook Lake and Lake Lewisville are closed. Lake Arlington and the marina at Eagle Mountain Lake are open.

Joe Pool Lake and its parks are around 60 percent open, but boat ramps remain closed.

With the ramps closed, only the boats already docked at the marina will be allowed on the lake during Memorial Day weekend.

The beaches are open, but there will be a daily cap of no more than 1,200 vehicles.

"We’re going to cap out entries at that, so that the public that do come in will have an enjoyable safe place to be," Grand Prairie Parks and Recreation Director Duane Strawn said. "When we reach that cap and that could be early morning or whenever – when we reach that cap we are closed for the day and then we will reset the next day."

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have opened some of the nearby drainage gates.

"They did open the gates. It’s not a lot, it’s a little. So, this morning we are walking around, we are seeing the levels drop and it will continue to drop," Strawn said. "The nice thing is we are in dry period – looks like for a while. We are not getting any rain to add to it."