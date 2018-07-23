Floating Restaurant on Fire in Tarrant County - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Floating Restaurant on Fire in Tarrant County

The restaurant is on Eagle Mountain Marina near Eagle Mountain Lake.

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 26 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Floating Restaurant on Eagle Mountain Lake Catches Fire

    Firefighters are battling a large fire at a floating restaurant in Tarrant County. (Published 26 minutes ago)

    Firefighters are battling a large fire at a floating restaurant in Tarrant County.

    The structure caught fire at about 2:30 Monday afternoon in the 6500 block of Wells Burnett Road in Azle.

    It's a two-story floating restaurant near Eagle Mountain Marina on Eagle Mountain Lake.

    The structure appears to be destroyed, as crews continue to extinguish the blaze in triple-digit temperatures. It's currently 102 degrees in Azle.

    No injuries have been reported.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices