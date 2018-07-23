Floating Restaurant on Fire in Tarrant County

Firefighters are battling a large fire at a floating restaurant in Tarrant County. (Published 26 minutes ago)

Firefighters are battling a large fire at a floating restaurant in Tarrant County.

The structure caught fire at about 2:30 Monday afternoon in the 6500 block of Wells Burnett Road in Azle.



It's a two-story floating restaurant near Eagle Mountain Marina on Eagle Mountain Lake.

The structure appears to be destroyed, as crews continue to extinguish the blaze in triple-digit temperatures. It's currently 102 degrees in Azle.



No injuries have been reported.



The cause of the fire is under investigation.



Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.