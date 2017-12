An 18-wheeler hauling metal wire crashed and flipped, closing all southbound lanes of U.S. 75 in Collin County during rush hour Friday morning, authorities say. (Published Friday, Dec. 29, 2017)

An 18-wheeler hauling metal wire crashed and flipped, closing all southbound lanes of U.S. 75 in Collin County during rush hour Friday morning, authorities say.

The crash was reported at about 6:45 a.m. on southbound 75 between Bethany Drive and Legacy Drive. Northbound lanes appeared to be open.



It's not clear what caused the 18-wheeler to crash and flip.

Authorities said the road reopened around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

There have been no immediate reports of injuries.