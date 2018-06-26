Flipped 18-Wheeler Closes 121 Ramp in Grapevine - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Flipped 18-Wheeler Closes 121 Ramp in Grapevine

    An 18-wheeler flipped on the northbound ramp from Texas 121 to eastbound Interstate 635 Tuesday morning, trapping the driver and closing the ramp for morning rush hour, Grapevine police say.

    The crash happened at about 1:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Texas 121 in Grapevine.

    Firefighters worked through the night to extract the driver from the 18-wheeler cabin. Authorities did not immediately disclose the extent of the driver's injuries.

    The ramp from northbound 121 to eastbound I-635 was expected to be closed for several hours.

    Check back for the latest updates on this developing story.

