Full Flights Arriving at DFW Airport Ahead of Florence

Flight cancellations ahead of Hurricane Florence have already begun, and several airlines are offering waivers for flight-change and cancellation fees.

According to flight tracker FlightAware, more than 90 flights have been canceled Wednesday and another 60 or so Thursday.

Several passengers came through Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Tuesday night who had originally planned to travel in Thursday or Friday.

"I was offered the opportunity whether to change my flight or cancel it, so I was like, 'Yes. Why not?' Especially with people kind of taking this one serious," said Jennifer Balcazar.

Brooks Johnson was returning from boarding up his family's beach house in Oak Island, North Carolina. While another storm hit in the five years he has owned the house, he worried it was nothing compared to Hurricane Florence's strength.

"We just really hope for the best at this point. Whatever's going to happen is going to happen. So as long as we're out and all of our valuables and we're away from it, then the house is going to do what the house is going to do," Johnson said.

He, like others, are watching the situation closely for family staying nearby.

Judi Loven returned home to Dallas Tuesday from Greensboro, North Carolina. She’d been staying with her brother near Asheboro, North Carolina. While it took a couple of hours, she managed to get Friday's flight changed to Tuesday.

"It was full, but it was good to be back home," Loven said.