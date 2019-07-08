An American Airlines flight attendant is going to run with the bulls for the fourth time in Pamplona, Spain, using it as a way to talk with passengers who face their own fears.

What makes someone come back for more? Jason White says it's the adrenaline and excitement of brushing up against the massive animals.

"To me, the bulls represent fear and anxiety and I lived my life in fear for many, many years," White said. "Something changed and I said 'I don't want to live by fear anymore.'"

Through his career, White has been able to travel around the globe to Jerusalem, Iceland, Rome, Paris and more -- but the running of the bulls is his yearly feat.

"I deal with people all the time who have a fear of flying, they say 'this is my first flight and I'm scared to death,'" White said. "One of my jobs as a flight attendant is to quench that fear and get them focused on the positive. I say If I can do it, you can do it."

During the nine-day San Fermin fiesta, six bulls are run every morning in the city's narrow streets and then killed in afternoon bullfights.

The 825-meter run starts down a barricaded street course and ends in an arena where the bulls are eventually corralled. White says it's a big celebration when the last bull leaves the ring. About 1 million spectators are drawn to Pamplona every year.

"As soon as I ran, it was like a breath of fresh air overwhelmed me," White said. "I was filled with adrenaline like I've got to do this again."

White hasn't been hurt, but has fell during the run. He's taken selfies with the bulls and still calls both his grandmothers in the U.S. to let them know he made it safely.

This year he is running in honor of a friend who was diagnosed with cancer.

"When I'm old and gray, this is something that I'm going to be able to talk about," White said. "I've ran with the bulls more than once."