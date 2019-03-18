In Dallas, we've seen restaurateurs sprinkle Flamin' Hot Cheetos dust on tacos or add Flamin' Hot Cheetos crust to mac and cheese. It was only a matter of time before cupcakes were baptized by fire.

From March 18 through March 24, Sprinkles is selling a vanilla cupcake spiced up with crushed Flamin' Hot Cheetos, an ingredient that's become "a cultural phenomenon," says Charles Craig, vice president of culinary for the boutique cupcake shop.

