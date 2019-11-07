Watch: Flames Soar From 18-Wheeler on I-20

An 18-wheeler caught fire along Interstate 20 in southwestern Dallas County Thursday morning. (Published 28 minutes ago)

An 18-wheeler is burning along Interstate 20 in southwestern Dallas County Thursday morning.

Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed flames shooting from the trailer of the big rig in the westbound lanes of I-20 at northbound Spur 408. The truck's cab appeared to be completely burned.

It's not clear what caused the fire or whether any injuries have been reported.

Only one lane of I-20 was getting around the scene.

NBC 5 has calls to first responders for more details.

