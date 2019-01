Firefighters have contained a large house fire in Fort Worth.

Massive plumes of smoke could be seen for miles as huge flames shot from the roof of the home, located in the 5000 block of Granite Shoals Ave.

Fire officials said the fire started in the back of the house. No one was home when the fire started and no one was injured.

Two adults and two children lived in the home.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.