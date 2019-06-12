5 Garland Teens Involved in Deadly Georgetown Crash - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
5 Garland Teens Involved in Deadly Georgetown Crash

By Kaitlin Griffin

Published 26 minutes ago

    Five teens from Garland were involved in a deadly crash in Georgetown, Texas Wednesday morning, police say.

    The crash happened on the southbound side of State Highway 130, just south of State Highway 29.

    Georgetown police said the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when the drived tried to make an evasive move to change lanes and pass a vehicle. The car lost control and ended up upside down in a ditch on opposite side of access road.

    Three of the teens were ejected from the car. One of them died at the scene.

    The other two remained trapped inside the overturned car and were rescued by Georgetown police and fire.

    Officials could not confirm if the teens were related, and do not yet know what caused the crash.

