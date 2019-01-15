Five Fort Worth police officers were fired Tuesday for failing to call an ambulance for a man who died in custody six months ago.

In a statement, police identified the terminated officers as T. Stephens, D. Pritzker, C. Golden, H. Fellhauer and M. Miller. A sixth officer, S. Smith, was suspended without pay for 90 days and the seventh, A. Scharf, was suspended for five days.

The officers had been on desk duty since the incident on July 26. They responded to a report of a prowler in the 3300 block of Griggs Avenue and took Christopher Lowe, 55, into custody.

The department said Lowe began to complain about medical issues but officers left him handcuffed in the back of a patrol car, where he was later found “unresponsive.”

“The actions taken by the officers involved in this incident discovered during our investigation are not in accordance with the values of the Fort Worth Police Department or the standards that the citizens of For Worth have for their police department,” the department said in a statement. “We hope that the administrative conclusion of this case is an assurance to the residents of Fort Worth that we are able to identify and properly address any issues that may arise during police incidents.”