First Possible Frost/Freeze of the Season

The calendar says November, but it will feel more like December in North Texas this coming weekend as a blast of arctic air arrives. This may bring us the coldest air of the season so far.

A freeze watch is in effect for most of our counties to the north and west of DFW Saturday morning. Low temperatures will dip into the low to mid 30s. Be sure to protect your pipes, cover those plants and bring the pets inside. It’s also a good idea to shut off your sprinklers, as they can create icy surfaces and result in injuries.

The average first freeze of the season for DFW is on Nov. 22. Our last freeze was Feb. 12, 2018.

Another strong cold front will bring even cooler conditions to the region by early next week, as a colder air mass surges into the region.