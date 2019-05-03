First Girls' Hackathon Pairs Girl Power, Tech

While some of DFW’s top tech minds compete at American Airlines annual Hackathon this weekend, 50 middle school aged girls will do the same for the very first time, Friday, May 3, 2019.

While some of DFW's top tech minds compete at American Airlines annual Hackathon this weekend, 50 middle school aged girls will do the same for the very first time.

The first 'Girls4Tech Takes Flight Hackathon' is a partnership between Mastercard and American Airlines to challenge a group of 11 through 14-year-olds to use technology to come up with innovative solutions to humanitarian challenges.

It's a two day event for daughters of American Airlines' team members who are being mentored by their parents' coworkers.

They're using a coding program taught this weekend to tackle big problems like gender equality, sustainability, and quality education.

"Over tonight and tomorrow, they will come up with a solution for their problem. They will give us a working prototype and then they'll give us a pitch of their idea," said Mastercard Executive Vice President Dana Lorberg.

5th grader Sandhya Karthick's group is working on a video game that encourages kids to make wise money decisions.

"Many people even when they're well educated, they have gaps in their financial literacy, so we're using an app to fix that at an early age," said Karthick.

In 4th grader Natalia Shevchuk's group, the girls are creating a system to help young adults manage their finances.

"They input a lot of data like when their bills are due and it'll send notifications every 2 weeks," said Shevchuk.

In yet another group, an app's being conceptualized that would match potential pet owners with their perfect dog or cat.

In the real world, they're all projects that would be created in industries traditionally by men.

"So many of the world's problems need a technical solution and somewhere along the line technology became known as a boy's thing," said American Airlines Chief Information Officer Maya Leibman.

Research shows around middle school, many girls began to show less interest and confidence in STEM related subjects. Leibman and Lorberg hope that by giving this group an early taste of their true potential, it's a trend they'll be able to reverse.

"It's so rewarding to see these girls come in thinking, 'I'm not sure if I can do it.' And when they leave they're like, 'I can be a cryptographer.' It's awesome to see that change," said Lorberg.

And while not all of the participants are planning on STEM focused careers, it's hard to deny technology will play a role in their futures.

On Saturday, the five winning teams will get a chance to present their ideas to AA's senior executives.