First Freeze of the Season Coming Thursday

By Samantha Davies

Published 48 minutes ago | Updated 34 minutes ago

    The first freeze of the season is possible early Thursday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Watch for parts of the area.

    Photo credit: NBC 5 Weather
     

    Temperatures in the Dallas-Fort Worth area will be in the low 30s. Areas to the north and west could see morning lows in the 20s.

    Photo credit: NBC 5 Weather
     

    In preparation for the freezing temperatures, protect your pipes, plants and pets. It is also important to turn off your sprinklers. 

    This freeze comes about a month ahead of schedule.

    The average date of the first freeze is November 22. The earliest freeze we have ever seen was on October 22, 1898.

    Most of the freezes we see here in North Texas happen during the month of January. During the winter, DFW averages 33 days with temperatures at or below freezing.

    Photo credit: NBC 5 Weather
     

    Before the Storm
    Weather Safety

    Stay Safe During a Hail Storm
     
    At Home?
    • Head indoors immediately
    • If time allows, close all drapes, blinds or shades to prevent broken glass from entering your home.
    • Stay away from windows and skylights (any exterior glass) and head to a safe location inside your home, ideally only with interior walls.
    Outdoors?
    • Cover your head and seek shelter indoors immediately.
    • If you are trapped outside, get to a low-lying area and try to protect your head. Use clothing if it's all you have.
    Driving?
    • Stay inside your vehicle.
    • Slow down or pull over and stop at a safe location. DO NOT stop under a highway overpass. You may be protecting your vehicle, but you could be forcing other people to stop behind you.
    • Turn your back to windows or cover yourself with a blanket, coat or spare clothing to protect yourself from breaking glass.
    • If you have a sunroof, try to find something to protect your head.

     

