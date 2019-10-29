First Freeze of the Season Coming Thursday

The first freeze of the season is possible early Thursday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Watch for parts of the area.
Photo credit: NBC 5 Weather
Temperatures in the Dallas-Fort Worth area will be in the low 30s. Areas to the north and west could see morning lows in the 20s.
Photo credit: NBC 5 Weather
In preparation for the freezing temperatures, protect your pipes, plants and pets. It is also important to turn off your sprinklers.
This freeze comes about a month ahead of schedule.
The average date of the first freeze is November 22. The earliest freeze we have ever seen was on October 22, 1898.
Most of the freezes we see here in North Texas happen during the month of January. During the winter, DFW averages 33 days with temperatures at or below freezing.
Photo credit: NBC 5 Weather
