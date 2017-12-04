First DFW 'Small-Format' Target Store Coming to Dallas in 2018

Target plans to open its first small-format store at Preston Center Pavilion in Dallas in July 2018.

Target plans to bring its first small-format store to the Dallas-Fort Worth area next summer.

The approximately 54,700-square-foot store will open July 2018 at Preston Center Pavilion near the intersection of Westchester Dr. and Berkshire Ln. in a space once occupied by Ross Dress for Less and another vacant space. Preston Center Pavilion is already home to CVS, Marshalls, Office Depot, DSW and Gold's Gym.

Target wants to open the small-format stores near college campuses, in dense urban areas with the idea that the choices in the store will be tailored for the local guests -- like groceries, beer and wine, some home decor and accessories as well as a boutique-style beauty items apparel and accessories as well as portable electronics and entertainment accessories, toys and sporting goods. Customers will also be able to pick up Starbucks and their online orders.

"We are bringing a uniquely-Target shopping experience to the Preston Hollow and Park Cities communities with our new Preston Center small-format store, offering the ease and inspiration of a curated assortment alongside a pickup point for online orders," Mark Schindele, senior vice president, Properties, Target said in a news release.

What Is This Jellyfish-Like Creature Washing Up on Texas Beaches?

Jellyfish-like creatures have been washing up on the Texas coast. (Published Friday, Dec. 1, 2017)

Target says the Preston Center store will employ approximately 75 team members.

Last month, Target opened its first small format store in Texas near the campus of the University of Texas in Austin.

By the end of 2019, the retailer wants to open 130 small-format stores in areas where the traditional stores may not fit.