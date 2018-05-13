First Baptist Dallas Pastor to Lead Prayer at US Embassy in Jerusalem

Dr. Robert Jeffress, the Pastor at the First Baptist Church of Dallas, will be in Jerusalem on Monday to help with the dedication of the United States Embassy opening.

Jeffress confirmed the trip on his twitter account.

The Embassy opening comes roughly five months after President Donald Trump formally recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and announced plans to relocate the U.S. Embassy there from Tel Aviv.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz will also be in Jerusalem for the event. You can read more about his trip from our media partners The Dallas Morning News by clicking here.



Three New York Moms Welcome Triplets at the Same Hospital