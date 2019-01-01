Baby Arrives Early to Become 1st of 2019 at Dallas Hospital - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Baby Arrives Early to Become 1st of 2019 at Dallas Hospital

Beau Ryan Salinas was born at 4:45 a.m. on Jan. 1

By Noelle Walker

Published 33 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Baby Arrives Early to Become 1st of 2019 at Dallas Hospital
    NBC 5 News
    Beau Ryan Salinas was born at 4:45 a.m. on Jan. 1 at Baylor University Medical Center Dallas, becoming the hospital's first newborn of 2019.

    At 4:45 a.m. on Jan. 1, Beau Ryan Salinas came into the world at Baylor University Medical Center Dallas -- three weeks early.

    "He was a bit of a surprise," mom Michele Salinas said. "He wasn't supposed to come until the 20th, so he decided to come when he wanted to."

    "I was just finishing an overtime shift and going into my regular shift when my wife called and said, 'I think my water broke,'" said dad Brandon Salinas, a Dallas police officer. Fortunately Salinas patrols the Medical District, where his wife is a nurse practitioner.

    The Salinases went to the hospital the afternoon of New Year's Eve. Beau decided to wait for the fireworks.

    A New Year: Ringing in 2019 Across the World

    [NATL] A New Year: Ringing in 2019 Across the World

    "Doctor walked in and said, 'Be advised, you're going to be the first one of the year if we can make this happen soon,'" Brandon said.

    After more than 12 hours of labor, Beau Ryan was 20 1/2 inches long and weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

    "He's going to have a fun birthday every year," said Michele looking at her newborn, holding back tears. "It's indescribable how you can love someone you've never met before."

    The Salinases said they have a new New Year's resolution.

    "Learn how to be a parent," Brandon said. "Happy New Year and happy birthday, Beau!"

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices