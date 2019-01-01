Baby Arrives Early to Become 1st of 2019 at Dallas Hospital

Beau Ryan Salinas was born at 4:45 a.m. on Jan. 1 at Baylor University Medical Center Dallas, becoming the hospital's first newborn of 2019.

At 4:45 a.m. on Jan. 1, Beau Ryan Salinas came into the world at Baylor University Medical Center Dallas -- three weeks early.

"He was a bit of a surprise," mom Michele Salinas said. "He wasn't supposed to come until the 20th, so he decided to come when he wanted to."

"I was just finishing an overtime shift and going into my regular shift when my wife called and said, 'I think my water broke,'" said dad Brandon Salinas, a Dallas police officer. Fortunately Salinas patrols the Medical District, where his wife is a nurse practitioner.

The Salinases went to the hospital the afternoon of New Year's Eve. Beau decided to wait for the fireworks.

"Doctor walked in and said, 'Be advised, you're going to be the first one of the year if we can make this happen soon,'" Brandon said.

After more than 12 hours of labor, Beau Ryan was 20 1/2 inches long and weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

"He's going to have a fun birthday every year," said Michele looking at her newborn, holding back tears. "It's indescribable how you can love someone you've never met before."

The Salinases said they have a new New Year's resolution.

"Learn how to be a parent," Brandon said. "Happy New Year and happy birthday, Beau!"