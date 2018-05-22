First American Woman in Space to Get Forever Stamp

The first American woman to go to space will be immortalized on stamp, the United States Postal Service announced Tuesday.

The Sally Ride Forever stamp will be dedicated Wednesday at the University of California, San Diego, where Ride was a professor.

She went to space for the first time aboard space shuttle Challenger in 1983 and returned the next year on the first flight crew to include two women.

“Sally Ride’s history-making journey has made it easier for young girls to dream of one day being an astronaut, an engineer, a physicist or a

Survivor of Santa Fe HS Shooting: 'I Was Scared for My Life'

Dakota Shrader, a student from Santa Fe High School, describes what happened when shots were fired during her morning history class. Multiple people died during the shooting. (Published Friday, May 18, 2018)

mathematician," U.S. Postal Service Chief Information Officer and Executive Vice President Kristin Seaver said. "Today, girls don’t just dream. Because of trailblazers like Sally Ride, they have been empowered to do.”

Ride was also the only person to participate on the investigative panels on the accidents of both the space shuttle Challenger and Columbia.

In addition to her involvement with the space program, she co-authored six children's books and started a science education company - Sally Ride Science - which aims to narrow the gender gap in science, technology, engineering and math.

A Forever stamp will always be in equal in value to the current First-Class Mail one ounce price.