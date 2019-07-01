Firework Reminders for the Holiday Season

As America’s Independence Day draws near, there are a few precautions to take when celebrating.

Though you may be fired up, it is illegal to set off fireworks within the city limits of every city in Texas. If caught setting them off, fines may range from $200 to $2,000 and confiscation of the fireworks.

Texas law requires that fireworks be set off more than 100 feet from where flammable liquid and/or flammable gasses are sold or stored. They may also not be shot off within 600 feet of any church, hospital, asylum, a licensed child care center, or a public or private primary or secondary school or institution of higher education unless you receive authorization in writing from that organization.

According to the National Fire Protection Agency, injuries resulting from fireworks injure thousands of people every year with the majority being children and teenagers. The risk of fireworks injury is two and half times higher for children ages 10-14 than the general public.

Anti-China Protestors Take Over Hong Kong's Parliament

Anti-China protestors in hard hats and umbrellas stormed Hong Kong's Parliament on Monday, ripping down portraits, tagging walls and tying the flag of British Hong Kong to the podium in anger over Hong Kong's recent attempt to change extradition laws for China. (Published Monday, July 1, 2019)

Celebratory gunfire is also illegal and can carry fines up to $4,000.

Fort Worth

Even owning fireworks within the city limits of Fort Worth is illegal. The Fort Worth Fire Department received over 2000 calls on July 4th last year to report fireworks.

If you would like to report any firework violations, the fire department would like to remind citizens to use the Fireworks Hotline 817-392-4444 or the new online reporting system. Only call 911 for emergencies.

There are several large firework displays throughout the week that they encourage people to partake in. These include Concerts in the Garden, Fort Worth's Fourth and many others.

Dallas

The city of Dallas has more strict regulations, as fireworks are illegal up to 5,000 feet outside the city limits.

Dallas Fire-Rescue will be monitoring illegal fireworks related activities at parks at White Rock Lake and Mountain Creek Lake. City parks will also close early on July 4th. According to officials, early closure of the parks has been a significant factor in the decline of the use of illegal fireworks.

Dallas police will also join fire inspectors in patrolling neighborhoods for illegal fireworks use and responding to complaints received through fire and police dispatch centers. Teams will be assigned throughout the city from 6:00 p.m. until midnight responding to calls as they are received. Additionally, three wildland boosters will be staffed on July 4th to patrol high risk areas in the city.

Officials say these proactive measures are intended to help reduce the time required to get resources on location to grass fires during the holiday. The Emergency Response Bureau will also place Marine 1 in service at Lake Ray Hubbard, on July 4th, 5th and 6th to provide safety over the holiday weekend.

The DFR fire inspectors and Dallas police officers will be hosting two block parties, to include food, drinks, a DJ, entertainment and fire educational materials: one in the Northern sector and one in the Southern sector.

They will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Roseland Homes, 3335 Munger Avenue, and Polk Park Neighborhood, 6801 Roper Street.

Events

Officials in many towns across DFW ask that you leave fireworks to the professionals. There are many events across the metroplex to enjoy the holiday season. You can find them here.