A large grass fire near a cement plant is burning in Midlothian in the 900 block of Gifco Road. (Published Friday, Aug. 3, 2018)

There are several units on scene. The exact size of the fire is not known.

Thick brush and trees are making it hard for firefighters to get to the fire, according to a Midlothian fire official.

It is not known how contained the fire is.



