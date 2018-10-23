Firefighters Working 4-Alarm Apartment Fire in East Dallas

Dallas firefighters are working a large apartment fire in East Dallas just south of White Rock Lake. (Published 40 minutes ago)

The view from Texas Sky Ranger shows flames shooting from the roof of one of the buildings and thick smoke coming from a second building close-by.

The fire is happening at an apartment complex at 7510 East Grand Avenue.

Currently, almost 90 Dallas firefighters are on the scene, working to contain the fire.

There have been no reported injuries at the time.

Right now it's unclear how many people have been displaced by this fire. The American Red Cross has been called to assist anyone who may need a place to stay.

