Rescue crews freed a person who became trapped underneath a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train late Wednesday in Dallas.

The incident was reported just before 11 p.m. at the West End DART Station, authorities said.

Firefighters used airbags to lift the train high enough to reach the person. The person was hospitalized with injuries that were not immediately disclosed.

The scene was cleared shortly after midnight.

Authorities are investigating what led up to the incident.